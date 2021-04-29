Spotify Founder Interested in Buying Arsenal

Founder and CEO of Spotify, Daniel Ek, has expressed his interest in buying English football club, Arsenal. Ek has been a lifelong Arsenal supporter and recently expressed his desire to buy the club from the current owner, Stan Kroenke.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE), an American sports holding company, is the majority shareholder of Arsenal football club since 2007. KSE also owns the NFL franchise, Los Angeles Rams, and NBA Franchise, Denver Nuggets.

Since the takeover, Arsenal Football Club has witnessed a steep decline, and the fans have voiced their concerns about the ownership regularly. KSE’s popularity has never been high in the North London club, but recently it has stooped to a new low.

Arsenal was one of the 12 clubs that announced to take part in the breakaway European Super League, with Kroenke seen as one of the pioneers of the league, and he was set to be the vice-chairman of the league as well.

The entire European Super League fiasco did not sit well with the supporters, and Arsenal fans, known to voice their opinions, did not shy away. Approximately 4,000 Arsenal supporters gathered around their stadium on 23 April, before their match against Everton, to hold a massive protest, with #KroenkeOut banners waving outside the stadium.

Daniel Ek saw this as a window of opportunity and expressed his intentions on Twitter.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

Ek teamed up with the former Arsenal legends, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, and Patrick Vieira, and tested the resolve of the Kroenke’s by putting in a bid worth £1.8bn. The KSE refused the offer and made it clear to the potential buyers that the club is not for sale.

However, on the other hand, Ek is confident that he has secured the funds to put in a much larger bid and feels that it is only a matter of time before KSE agrees to sell its shares in the Arsenal football club and hand over the control to Daniel Ek.

Ek said, “I just focus on the club, I focus on the fans, and I focus on trying to bring the club back to glory, I am first, and foremost a fan, that is the most important thing for me. I want the club to do better. That is my primary interest.”