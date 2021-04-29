This Incident Proves Captain, Coach & Chief Selector Are Not On Same Page: Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Aaqib Javed, has said that the Pakistan cricket team management is confused between Danish Aziz and Asif Ali.

He said that the team management did not know whether to play Asif or Danish in a match, implying that the Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and the captain, Babar Azam, are not on the same page.

ALSO READ

Govt Makes Teaching Holy Quran Compulsory in Schools

Aaqib noted that the situation is quite worrying ass the T20 World Cup is fast approaching.

Captain, coach, and selector should be on one page. They don’t know who should play, Asif or Danish, and [the] T20 World Cup is just around the corner.

Asif played two ODIs in a three-match series and two T20Is out of four, scoring 21 runs in ODIs and five runs in T20Is in the only match he got to bat in.

His luck didn’t change against a weaker Zimbabwe side as Asif scored only one run in the low-scoring T20I game against Zimbabwe that Pakistan lost by 20 runs.

ALSO READ

LHC Orders to Regulate Use of Social Media by Civil Servants

Danish, on the other hand, was handed a debut in the ODI series against South Africa, where he scored 12 runs in two games at an average of six.

He didn’t feature in the T20I series against South Africa but played two games against Zimbabwe and scored 37 runs at an average of 18.50. He also bagged two wickets at an average of 14.50.