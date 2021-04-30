HEC Announces New University Admission Criteria for A-Level Students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and heads of a few private sector universities, have all agreed to provide provisional admission to A2 students, whose exams were postponed to October 2021 during the fall semester so that their time isn’t wasted.

On the direction of the Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood, a virtual meeting was held on Friday to address reservations expressed by students and parents in the wake of the government’s decision to put off examinations till June 15 due to surge in the third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Addressing the meeting, Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, said,

We want to assure the parents and students that HEC, and the universities are committed to ensure student-centric approach without compromising the interest of universities and teaching and learning quality

In this backdrop, the HEC and concerned universities decided to provide provisional admissions to A2 students in the fall Semester 2021 in order to avoid wastage of their time.

It is worth mentioning here that the government, after a special meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) over the prevailing COVID-19 situation, decided that no examination would take place in the country until June 15, amid a surge in pandemic cases and casualties.