Pakistan Records 7th Consecutive Month With $2 Billion+ Exports

Pakistan’s exports have continued to register at over $2 billion for seven consecutive months. In April 2021, the exported goods were worth $2.19 billion.

This was announced by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, late on Sunday via a tweet that read: “Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s export for April 2021 stood at USD 2.191 billion. This is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the 2-billion mark for 7 consecutive months”.

He also said that the export growth of 129 percent over April 2020 cannot be taken into account due to the lockdown last year. “Exports for July 2020 to April 2021 grew by 13 percent to $20.879 billion, as compared to $18.408 billion during the same period last year,” he added.

The adviser commended the exporters for the consistency in the exports, especially considering the havoc that has been wreaked by the pandemic. He wrote, “Our exporters deserve full credit for making this possible under testing global conditions”.