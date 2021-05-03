Shoaib Malik Reveals His ‘Retirement Plans’

Seasoned all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, has reportedly made a bold statement while talking to reporters, claiming that he has no plans to retire from international cricket at the moment.

Quoted by an Indian news website in a recent interview, Malik explained that he is completely fit and is ready to hit the pitch as soon as he gets the opportunity.

“I have not even thought about retirement, and have no plans to retire because I’m fit. I can bat and I can bowl. I can field in hotpots. I can take runs quickly and can save runs. My fitness is top grade,” his statement read.

ALSO READ

Fawad Chaudhry Shares Good News About England’s Tour to Pakistan

Cricket fans and experts are not satisfied with the national team’s performances after the Zimbabwe series, which has raised serious questions about the current team’s capabilities.

While options like Shoaib Malik offer bring a lot of experience, it is possible that the chief selector will eventually ignore them in favor of players who have been playing actively since January 2021.