Punjab University Makes a Big Announcement on Fee & Classes

The University of Punjab has announced the reduction of student fees by 20 percent, keeping in view the devastating effects of the ongoing COVID-19 wave.

As per the official circular handed out by the varsity to students and faculty alike, online classes at the campus have also been postponed, local students have been ordered to vacate hostel premises by 5th May, whereas international students are allowed to stay on-campus but with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

ALSO READ

PCB’s Ex-Medical Officer Makes Shocking Revelations About His Forced Resignation

Earlier today, the federal government directed all private educational institutes in Islamabad to reduce monthly fee by 20% amid the ongoing deadly COVID-19 wave.

According to the official notification issued by the Education Ministry, private institutes are required to decrease the monthly fee by 20% with effect from April 2021 till their reopening.

On a separate note, all parents have been requested by the government to pay their children’s dues on time, so as to help maintain the services of respective institutions during such difficult times.