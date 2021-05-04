Realme Laptop is Coming Soon: Leak

Realme may have joked about releasing its first laptop on April Fools’ Day last month, but now we have solid evidence indicating the company may, in fact, do so.

The Chinese brand has recently published a survey asking people about their age, gender, annual income, and more, but there are also a few laptop-related questions. It was also seen in a headline in Realme’s community forum post.

Other than questioning people about what phones they use, the survey also asked whether they are planning on buying a new laptop in the next three months. The questionnaire asked how much people are willing to spend on a laptop and gave them a range between $400 and $677. It also asked about what laptops they currently use.

This means that Realme’s upcoming laptop could be priced between the aforementioned range if the company is actually planning on releasing one. This would make it the first laptop in Realme’s ecosystem, but there is nothing known about possible specifications just yet. However, given the price range, we can expect to see mid-range hardware.

We have seen earlier reports of tipsters leaking a July 2021 launch date, but it could be delayed to Q3 this year.