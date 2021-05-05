Dennis Freedman Suggests Stranded Australians to Visit Pakistan After IPL Debacle

Australian sports journalist, Dennis Freedman, who is known for his online trolls, has suggested Aussie cricketers stranded in India pay a visit to Pakistan.

Taking yet another jibe at the Indian Premier League (IPL), Freedman’s comments gained much traction on social media.

He tweeted:

For all those Australians who are in India and can’t come home….just go visit Pakistan for a while. [It’s an] amazing place.

The tweet received 15.5 thousand likes and nearly 2,000 retweets. His comments were even carried by a leading English publication.

Freedman is a fan of Pakistan cricket, and often promotes Pakistan Super League (PSL) against the IPL. He had been taking jibes at the IPL since the announcement of the league. On the first day of IPL 2021, Freedman had quipped that the league would fall apart within three weeks.

And you all laughed at me. https://t.co/W9LfkRvOW0 — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) May 4, 2021

On May 4, when the IPL was officially called off for an indefinite period, he retweeted his previous tweet and said, “And you all laughed at me!”

Note that Australian cricketers and support staff who were in India for IPL, have been stranded in the COVID-hit country after Australia banned direct flights from India.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) refused to seek exemption against their government’s norms. Following this development, the cricketers have decided to either escape to any other country or stay back in India until the flight ban is lifted.

The cricketers are now likely to either stay in the Maldives or Sri Lanka until they are eligible to travel back to their home country.