Babar Azam Breaks Historic Record in Only His 4th Test as Captain

Babar Azam has become the first Pakistani to win his first four Test matches as captain. Babar surpassed the record of the former captains, Waqar Younis and Saleem Malik, who had won three of their first four matches as captain.

Babar’s troops wrapped up the series against Zimbabwe after a clinical performance on the first three days of the Test match. Pakistan won the series 2-0 and won both the matches by a margin of an innings. Babar’s other two victories came against South Africa in a 2-0 series win at home.

Although the team put in a magnificent performance, Babar’s performance in the Test series against Zimbabwe was worrisome. He only scored 2 runs in 2 innings, including a duck in the first Test match. His overall batting record as Test captain is poor as well. He has scored 124 runs and only one half-century at an average of 20.66 in his four matches as captain.

His recent performances have seen him slip down the ICC Test batsman rankings as well. He moved down from 6th to 9th after a poor showing in the first Test match. He is expected to fall even further once the new rankings are released this week.

Although he may not be in a rich vein of form himself, Babar has stated multiple times that his main aim is for the team to win matches and move up in the ICC rankings. Babar will shift his focus towards the remainder of PSL 6 before turning his attention towards Pakistan’s limited-overs tour of England in July.