Kamran Akmal Wants Babar Azam to Select His Cousin for National Team

Flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman, Kamran Akmal, believes that his younger brother, Umar Akmal, should be reinstated to the national T20I line-up to solve the middle-order woes of the men in green.

Kamran believes that Umar is the best available option for Pakistan in the T20Is, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should work to reintegrate Umar back into the national setup. Kamran said that Umar has already served his punishment for failing to report corrupt advances to the ICC anti-corruption board, and PCB should start his rehabilitation process sooner rather than later.

“Umar Akmal can also be selected, his case and punishment is now out of the way as well. We need to quickly start his rehab rather than delaying it. PCB should work with him at the high performance camp, like it does with other players, and help him prepare for domestic cricket and next PSL,” Kamran said.

Umar will not be eligible to play international cricket until he undergoes the program of rehabilitation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and pays a fine of Rs. 4,250,000, which has been offered to be paid by the elder brother, Kamran.

“As far is fine is concerned, if Umar cannot pay, I have asked the PCB to deduct the fine from my PSL retainer,” he said.

The 39-year old believes that Pakistan should also utilize the services of the veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, in the fragile middle-order, while he also wants the chief selector to re-consider all-rounder, Imad Wasim, for the shortest format of the game.

Kamran will be seen in action in the remaining matches in PSL 6, scheduled to resume from 1 June. Kamran encouraged his fellow teammates to follow the required SOPs and finish the rest of the tournament without any further mishaps.