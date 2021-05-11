Israel Continues to Oppress Palestine as Tensions Rise Following Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Middle East Eye reported that around 90,000 Palestinian worshippers had congregated at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday for prayers during Laylat Ul Qadr (one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar) before scores of radical Israeli forces stormed the place with brutal force, marring the ongoing Ramazan rites.

Although the prayers had been conducted safely that day, the attacks had begun as soon as the worshippers exited the Old City.

The occupation forces had reportedly attacked unarmed worshippers, bystanders, and journalists with rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas, and smoke grenades over the weekend.

The atrocities began when the Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa mosque, and unprecedented violence occurred during Ramazan.

Red Crescent: 163 Palestinians have been injured, 23 hospitalized as Israelis fire sound bombs and tear gas inside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound pic.twitter.com/eb0RbGSNW1 — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 7, 2021

The raid quickly gained traction owing to the number of Israeli forces involved, and the situation escalated rapidly towards the nearby neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah as armed radical Israeli personnel and settlers descended on the Damascus Gate of the Old City.

Israeli forces were also sighted on rooftops in front of the mosque on Monday morning before they resumed their raids after the weekend.

Many of the worshippers had been inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque when the violence began, and the Israeli police had attempted to force them out using tear gas and military-grade arson.

Following Monday’s events, the situation deteriorated as Israel launched airstrikes along the Gaza Strip, killing 25 and injuring hundreds within hours.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu supported the airstrikes after the Gaza-based Hamas Movement launched several homemade rockets into Israel following the raid, and its military wing — the Al-Qassam Brigades — immediately took responsibility for the attacks and stated that they had been done in retaliation for Israel’s actions in Jerusalem.

Currently, more than 50 Palestinians have been arrested, as reported based on the numbers released by the Israeli police. The oppression continues as the Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa praying area for the third time in four days today, citing nothing more than complete silence from the international community.

#BREAKING Several injuries reported as Israeli forces raid #AlAqsaMosque again tonight, the third time in four days. Reports from the complex say police began firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets soon after evening prayers ended#Israel #Palestine #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/uhlu6YJ0fr — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 10, 2021

When Donald Trump was the President of America, he had swayed its policy for the Middle East with a string of anti-Palestinian moves. His critics in America and other countries had been waiting for Joe Biden to replace him and reverse some of his damaging international policies.

However, under Biden, the new US administration appears to be returning to the pre-Trump approach to the Israel-Palestine conundrum — “rhetorical backing for the two-state solution, humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and maintaining unconditional military and diplomatic support for Israel”.

While the situation calls for more than just sending out news updates to keep the world informed, the chances are that it will be too late for anyone to make haste before the Israeli apartheid evolves into something more sinister that may cause Palestine to be temporarily eliminated.