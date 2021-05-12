Nvidia Launches RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti Mobile GPUs for Laptops

Nvidia’s latest and greatest desktop GPUs, the RTX 3000 series, are slowly rolling out to laptops. The recently unveiled RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs are the latest ones to make their way to gaming laptops and should be available around the world soon.

Just like their desktop counterparts, the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti mobile GPUs feature real-time ray tracing as well as NVIDA’s Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS). This technology uses the GPU’s AI cores to help you run high demanding games at upscaled resolution and high frame rates.

The RTX 3050 features 2,048 CUDA Cores at 1,500Mhz speeds while the 3050 Ti comes with 2,560 CUDA Cores and 1,485Mhz speed. Both these graphics cards are loaded with 4GB GDDR6 video memory with a 128-bit memory interface and have a power draw of 35W – 80W.

Compared to the previous generation, these GPUs offer a 4x performance boost in games and nearly 2.5x better results in video editing. The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti can reach up to 60 FPS with ray tracing in games including Call of Duty: Warzone, Control, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

Laptop brands including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Gigabyte, MSI, and Razer plan to release gaming laptops powered by these GPUs later this summer. The starting price of these laptops will be around $799.