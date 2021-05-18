Google Photos is Testing More Advanced Features

Google Photos wants to make it easier for you to find your photos and videos. The company is adding new search filters for its gallery app that will let you sort between favorites, videos, selfies, collages, animations, movies, creations, to find what you’re looking for.

According to a report from Android Police, the feature still seems to be in testing as it cannot be accessed from any device. These new filters are not tied to a specific version of Google Photos either, which means that the company could be testing it on the server side with some accounts.

Here is what it looks like.

This shows that the new feature will make it a lot easier to find specific media while searching up a person on Google Photos. All the filters you can use for an advanced search can be seen in the image above.

Android Police points out that you can also use this feature by performing a search by directly typing a query in the search bar. For instance, searching for “selfies of David Garcia” will get you the same results as searching for “David Garcia” and then tapping on “selfies”.

Since the feature is already in testing, a public release should not be far from now.