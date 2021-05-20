IRSA Warns of a Severe Water Crisis Across the Country

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has warned that Pakistan’s water crisis has intensified and that the situation is becoming direr with each passing day. It added that the water shortage will increase by 25 to 30 percent.

The situation has compelled the water regulator to reduce the water withdrawal from the Tarbela Dam by releasing 8,000 cusecs of water per day to Sindh as a temporary arrangement.

According to reports, the water storage in Tarbela and Mangla dams is sufficient for 8 days only if the situation doesn’t improve.

The reason for the water crisis is mainly due to the low temperatures at the catchment areas of the Indus, Kabul, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.

IRSA has asked the provinces to use the available surface water in the river system effectively by placing the rationalized indents in the future and ensuring that there is no wastage until the water situation normalizes.

According to the IRSA, Sindh, and Punjab currently have a shortfall of 18 percent. If the temperature does not rise on the glaciers, the situation could worsen. Therefore, caution should be exercised in the use of water until the situation subsides.