Exports and Imports Declined in April 2021 vs March: PBS

The country’s textile group exports have witnessed a decline of 1.34 percent in April 2021, standing at $1.337 billion compared to $1.355 billion during March 2021, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The exports and imports data released by the PBS revealed that the textile group exports registered an increase of 231.17 percent on a year-on-year basis as it reached $1.337 billion in April 2021 compared to $403.83 million in April 2020. The country’s textile group exports have witnessed 17.35 percent growth during the first ten months (July-April) 2020-21 and remained at $12.69 billion compared to $10.81 billion during the same period of last year.

Raw cotton exports registered a 96.51 percent decline during July-April 2020-21 and remained at $0.593 million compared to $17.002 million during the same period of last year. Raw cotton exports remained zero during April 2021 and were also zero in March 2021. Cotton yarn exports registered a 4.03 percent decline during July-April 2020-21 and remained at $823.94 million compared to $858.58 million during the same period of last year. Cotton yarn exports declined by 10.30 percent during April 2021 and remained at $102.73 million compared to $114.526 million during March 2021 and increased by 164 percent when compared to $38.7 million during the same month of last year.

Petroleum group imports witnessed a decline of 8.26 percent as they reached $8.697 billion during July-April 2020-21 compared to $9.480 billion during the same period of last year. Petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of 97.11 percent as they reached $1.143 billion in April 2021 compared to $580.33 million during April 2020 and registered 3.21 percent growth when compared to $1.108 billion in March 2021. Construction machinery imports have witnessed a massive decline of 35.28 percent during the July-April 2020-21 and remained at $114 million compared to $176.14 million during the same period of last year.

The country’s exports during July 2020 – April 2021 totaled $20.906 billion (provisional) against $18.399 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 13.63 percent. The exports in exports in April 2021 were $2.219 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.364 billion (provisional) in March 2021 showing a decrease of 6.13 percent but increased by 132.36 percent as compared to $955 million in April 2020.

The country’s imports during July 2020 – April 2021 totaled $44.749 billion (provisional) as against $37.992 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 17.79 percent. The imports in April 2021 were $5.260 billion (provisional) as compared to $5.631 billion (provisional) in March 2021 showing a decrease of 6.59 percent but increased by 64.27 percent as compared to $3.202 billion in April 2020. The country’s trade deficit widened by 21.69 percent to $23.84 billion during July-April 2020-21 compared to $19.59 billion during the same period (July-April) of 2019-20.

The main commodities of exports during April 2021 were knitwear (Rs. 52.842 billion), readymade garments (Rs. 37.296 billion), bed wear (Rs. 36.665 billion), cotton cloth (Rs. 24.857 billion), rice others (Rs. 18.761 billion), cotton yarn (Rs. 15.726 billion), towels (Rs. 12.950 billion), basmati rice (Rs. 10.255 billion), made-up articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs. 9.460 billion) and fish and fish preparations (Rs. 7.329 billion). The main commodities of imports during April 2021 were petroleum products (Rs. 64.005 billion), petroleum crude (Rs. 58,790 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 45.117 billion), palm oil (Rs. 43.055 billion), plastic materials (Rs. 40.717 billion), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs. 27.084 billion), iron & steel (Rs. 25.939 billion), motors cars (CKD/SKD) (Rs. 24.734 billion), iron & steel scrap (Rs. 24.394 billion) and medicinal products (Rs. 23,873 million).