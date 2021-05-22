Fire in Swabi Quelled After 15 Hours

A fire that had broken out in the mountainous region between the districts of Swabi and Buner on Friday was extinguished by firefighters after almost 15 hours of effort.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the cause of the fire is unknown but they had immediately begun to work on extinguishing it.

Rescue officials from the districts of Swabi, Mardan, and Buner had helped to put out the fire despite the strong winds that kept hindering their efforts to control it and prevent it from spreading to more areas.

A rescue service official by the name of Luqman Khan said, “With the efforts of the local people, the firefighters finally succeeded in putting out the blaze”.

The officials revealed that the fire had completely destroyed a huge mountainous place between the districts of Buner and Swabi that had valuable trees and had been the habitat of birds and wild animals, turning it into ashes.