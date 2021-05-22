OnePlus to Launch a Flagship Phone With MediaTek Chip

OnePlus has a new high-end handset in the works and a recent leak has just shed light on it. This handset could feature the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC and is rumored to go official around mid-June.

According to the leak, the upcoming OnePlus phone could be the OnePlus Nord 2 or the Nord CE 5G. The report comes from an Indian tipster who cites another renowned tipster Digital Chat Station talking about a Dimenisty 1200 OnePlus phone. It will reportedly also have a high refresh rate display.

OnePlus has not officially revealed any details for upcoming devices or when they will launch, but since the leaks have started appearing already, we can expect to hear more in June. There have been some reports in the past about a Dimensity 1200 powered OnePlus phone launching during the second quarter of 2021, but that’s about it.

The original OnePlus Nord was launched in July as well, so we can expect the same from the rumored successor. However, unlike the original Nord, which is a mid-ranger, the successor device is expected to be flagship-grade, so we can expect to see a significant bump in specifications and the price tag.

We will update this space as soon as there is more information on the OnePlus Nord 2.