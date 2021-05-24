Crypto Stocks Recover After Market Falls Over The Weekend

What confused Bitcoin miners the most over the weekend was how the market fell to its lowest point in over 4 months despite the emergence of bullish investors from big tech companies from across the planet.

The world-famous Bitcoin fell from its all-time high of $63,500 from April to $32,601 on Sunday, 23rd May, losing 13% of its market cap in the aftermath which was littered with panic buyouts and weak investor sentiment.

ALSO READ

Finance Minister Claims to Increase Revenues Without Increasing Taxes and Tariffs

Now people living in the ‘cryptoverse’ have long debated whether the BTC is correlated to stocks in any way. However, several publicly traded companies with Bitcoin holdings suffered two-fold in this regard, as their share prices were “crypto-exposed” to the weekend dip.

For starters, EV giant Tesla tanked 1% to $580 a share, while the big-time BTC investor MicroStrategy dipped 4.6%. Added to this, popular exchange firm Coinbase has now lost 43% of its stock value ($242), after hitting $430 on 28th April, which portrays a big slip on the back of the lackluster market trends.

The lower market caps saw similar drops over the weekend, despite continued support from mid-level investors. On Sunday, Ethereum dipped 17%, closing at $1,905 after transactions through big-time exchanges such as Binance stalled due to heavy loads.

The Binance coin (BNB) dropped as low as $219, while the dark horse of the game, Cardano, slipped to $1.12 after hitting a month’s high of $2.4.

ALSO READ

Only 2% Pakistani Households Have Severe Food Insecurity: Survey

While the weekend spilled a lot of blood across the crypto streets, the market has since reverted towards recovery. At the time of writing, the BTC surged 3.9%, sitting comfortably north of $36,000. Ethereum is back above $2,200 (+8%), Cardano $1.45 (+7%) and Binance Coin at $290.5 (+8.4%).

Overall, the crypto market is applying bandages all over, which is quite unusual for a typical trade-opening Monday morning.