FBR Intelligence Arm Unearths Huge Tax Evasion In Lahore

The Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (IR), Lahore on receipt of credible information related to sales tax fraud carried out action under Section 38 read with Section 40 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 against M/s. Innovative Biscuits (Pvt.) Limited. Lahore.

Assessment order was issued wherein an amount of Rs. 4.27 billion as sales tax along with default surcharge and 100% penalty for tax fraud was imposed upon the registered person.

Accordingly, accused Sheikh Munir Hussain, one of the Directors of M/s Innovative Biscuits (Pvt.) Limited. was arrested. Due to proper presentation of case by Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (IR). Lahore, two bail applications filed by the accused were rejected by Special Judge. Subsequently. the accused filed another application for bail before Lahore High Court. The Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi granted post arrest bail to the petitioner on deposit of an amount of Rs. 300 (Million) and submission of post dated cheque of Rs. 100(Million). The legal process is underway against the accused.

Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation-IR has performed commendably well in the current Financial Year from July-2020 to April 2021. The Directorate General has forwarded 653 Investigation Reports involving revenue of Rs. 197,714 million to the field formations.

The Directorate General conducted 40 raids where estimated revenue amounting to Rs. 761 million is involved. Directorate General filed 67 complaints under Anti-Money Landering Act, 2010 against 75 accused persons involving Rs. 55.385 million. Directorate General also seized 6667 cartons of illegal cigarettes.