Honda Opens Bookings for “New” 6th Generation City in Pakistan

Over almost three decades of its presence in Pakistan, Honda Atlas has become a mainstay in the local automotive market, while creating strong brand value and a loyal customer base. However, the company has been resorting to questionable tactics that have led to a lot of public criticism.

An example of this is Honda’s teaser for the launch of a “new car”, which — as figured out by auto-savvy people — is a 6th generation Honda City. What is irking local car enthusiasts is that the rest of the world has received the 7th generation Honda City as a replacement of the retired 6th generation while Pakistan is getting the older version.

ALSO READ

Haval Jolion Vs. Kia Sportage Vs. MG HS [Comparison]

Another example is that Honda had announced the booking amount for the vehicle without revealing its launch date, features, and price of the car, and even the car itself. The move has been called out by a large number of people as it is a basic ethical practice to let the public know about a vehicle before they pay for it.

Furthermore, several reports suggest that Honda Atlas dealerships are receiving Pay Orders from the customers for the booking of the new City, but are not sharing any details with the customers as to when exactly their vehicles will be delivered. Reports add that the delivery times could extend as far as October or November 2020.

ALSO READ

Applicants Angry as NHMP Delays Driving License Issuance by Months

It was revealed that the new City will be offered in five variants and with two engine options — a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 89 hp and 114 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 118 hp and 145 Nm of torque. Both engines can be mated to a manual or a CVT gearbox depending on the variant.

A detailed list of prices and features is likely to be revealed at the official launch that is reportedly set to take place in July 2021. However, the bookings have been opened a month and a half in advance, despite the vehicle not having been fully revealed, which is not sitting well with those interested.