Sun Will Completely Align With the Holy Kaaba Tomorrow

Astronomers say that the sun will align with the Holy Ka’aba at the Grand Mosque on Thursday at 12:18 Saudi time (14:18 PST).

According to experts, the disc of the sun will be positioned directly over the Holy Ka’aba and will lose its shadow for a brief moment.

Majed Abu Zahra, the Head of Jeddah’s Astronomical Society, said that the celestial phenomenon is called “zero shadows” takes place twice every year at the Grand Mosque as it is centered between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.

“Due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis, the sun travels at 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator, and falls directly overhead on places lying over the equator during the equinox,” he said.

Abu Zahra said that people will have a chance to determine the exact direction of the Holy Ka’aba as well.

“People can do so by placing a wooden stick vertically in the ground; the direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite the stick’s shadow,” he explained.