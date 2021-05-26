KP Makes a Big Announcement on Minimum Wages for Workers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has increased the minimum wage of all public and private workers by Rs. 4,000.

According to details, the monthly salary of daily wage workers in the province has been increased from Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 21,000.

KP Minimum Wage Board had forwarded a summary to Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, for an increase of Rs. 4,000 in the monthly minimum wage, which has been approved.

CM KP has reiterated that the welfare of the poor segment of society remains the top priority of the provincial government, adding that maximum relief will be extended to destitute communities across the province in the upcoming budget.

Last month, the Punjab government had announced an increase of Rs. 2,000 in the minimum wage of all public and private employees.

The monthly salary of daily wage workers in the province increased from Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 19,500 following the decision.