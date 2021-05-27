AIOU Announces Revised Examination Policy for Associate Degree Programs

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to revise its examination policy for associate degree programs that were postponed due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

It has been decided to upload terminal examination papers on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on 5 June. Students would receive their roll number slips through postal services which will have the information about the courses, the deadline to submit the solved papers to relevant tutors, and the addresses of those tutors.

ALSO READ

NED Announces Admissions Policy Without Intermediate Results Requirement

Students can also download it from the university website.

Meanwhile, students have been warned that plagiarized answers will be marked zero and a cheating case would be started against the student.

ALSO READ

GCU Lahore Launches a New Ranking System to Measure Academic Performance

There will be three questions in the semester terminal examination papers and students will be asked to attempt all three questions. The word limit to answer each question will be 600 to 800 words only with negative marking in case the limit is exceeded.