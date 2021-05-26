NED Announces Admissions Policy Without Intermediate Results Requirement

The NED University of Engineering and Technology has decided to open admissions for its Bachelor’s program 2021 on the basis of the Matriculation results of students, in case intermediate examinations are not held in July.

According to the details, the decision was taken during a recently-held session of the NED University Academic Council session in which the recent coronavirus restrictions placed in the province were discussed, and it was decided that candidates will be granted admissions on the basis of their Matriculation results if the Intermediate examinations are not conducted in July.

However, all the admissions that will be granted under this situation will be provisional, and admission will be conditional on the results that will be issued by the Intermediate board.

The university will reduce the weightage of the Matriculation results from 50 percent to 30 percent for admission, while the rest of the weightage will be based on the written test.

The Vice-Chancellor of NED University, Dr. Sarwish Hashmat Lodhi, revealed that three different models for the admissions have been approved, which are:

On the basis of the Intermediate results if the examinations are completed in July. On the basis of the Matriculation results in case the Intermediate examinations are not conducted by July. In case the Pakistan Engineering Council and Higher Education Commission issue a guideline. it will be considered.

The institutions affiliated with the NED University will follow the same policy.