Bestway Cement to Establish New Plant in Mianwali

Bestway Cement has decided to set up a Greenfield cement plant with a capacity of 7,200 tonnes of clinker per day near Paikhel, District Mianwali, along with a nine MW waste heat recovery plant.

In this regard, the company has entered into an agreement with Sinoma International Engineering Company Ltd, PR China for the EPC, according to the notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company has received all the necessary regulatory approvals and financial arrangements for completing this expansion project.

The construction section in Pakistan has grown significantly over the last couple of years due to public sector projects under the CPEC and the government’s incentivized scheme for housing and construction.

Leading cement makers are producing through their plant at full capacity to meet the demand while working to scale up their installed production capacity in phases for the future.

Renowned names such as Lucky Cement, Fauji Cement, and Kohat Cement have made plans to enhance the production capacity by setting up new plants mainly for the production of cement. The Government of the Punjab has also approved an amount of Rs. 200 billion for the setting up of five cement plants in Jehlum, DG Khan, Mianwali, and Khushab.

Unlike these companies, Bestway Cement had planned to set up a clinker production plant for the production of essential raw material to meet the local demand of the construction sector.