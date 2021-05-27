PSX Breaks Trading Volume Record Again

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has made another record as volume registered an all-time high record of 2.2 billion shares on Thursday again led by Worldcall Telecom Ltd (WTL) that claimed the lion’s share of trade with 950 million shares.

The market kicked off with positive momentum after making an intraday high of 391 points, a market review report by Topline Securities brokerage house said. The fresh record stands far higher than the previous record of 1.56 billion trading volume that made it history yesterday at the local equity.

KSE-100 index lost 21 points to stand at 46,790 points. The market capitalization crossed a mark of Rs. 8.09 trillion. The total traded value at PSX also increased by 37 percent to Rs. 57 billion. It is the highest in the last 14.3 years.

The market remained volatile with two-way traffic of investment and profit-taking activities from investors and equity traders.

MSCI rebalancing also created excitement today in the market with heavy flows in OGDC, LUCK and TRG, which were the key subjects in the changes announced earlier during the month, said a report by Arif Habib Securities.

Technology and communication, banking, oil and gas, power generation, and distribution witnessed a staggering growth in shares trading.

WorldCall Telecom was the star performer with 950 million share volume.

The deal of share purchase acquisition of WorldCall operations by its new buyers piqued the investor’s interest.

It was followed by HUM News Limited with 172 million shares and Silk Bank with 126 million trading shares.

Other hefty trading volumes came from LUCK, OGDC, TRG, PKGS, INDU, and NBP, according to Topline Securities.

Among 396 stocks, 158 remained advanced, 219 declined, and 19 scrips remained unchanged. The total value of the trading was measured at Rs. 28 billion.

Volumes: