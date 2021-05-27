Trade Development Authority to Teach Pakistani Sellers About Amazon

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will educate Pakistani sellers about the e-commerce giant Amazon through a series of awareness and training sessions.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, made the announcement on Twitter.

In his tweets, Dawood explained how the TDAP is “rolling out a series of awareness & training sessions for Pakistani sellers about @amazon in collaboration with trade bodies. This would help businesses to sell their products on a market of 400+ Billion $ successfully”.

He expressed confidence in the development that the TDAP lessons on doing business with Amazon will greatly help “businesses to sell their brands across the globe and will increase the opportunities for” the local batch of Pakistani entrepreneurs.

While the program is a huge accomplishment for Pakistan in terms of enhancing its global economic outreach in return for big profits, it will still take some time for local sellers to understand the Amazon game before making any progress towards earning big dollars.