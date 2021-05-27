New Chicken Disease is Spreading in Pakistan Bringing Down Prices

An acute respiratory disease like Coronavirus is rapidly spreading among chickens in poultry farms all over the country.

The disease is known as ‘infectious coryza’ in which chickens develop common cold, difficulty in breathing, nasal discharge, sneezing, facial swelling, and decreased activity.

According to Chairman Consumer Association Pakistan (CAP), Kokab Iqbal, the disease is similar to Coronavirus disease in which chickens experience common cold and respiratory problems.

Chairman CAP said the disease is transmitting rapidly among farmed chickens and large a number of poultry farms across the country have been shut down after the outbreak of infectious coryza.

He recalled that ‘Bird flu’ and ‘Ranikhet’ disease had broken out among farmed chickens in the past as well which resulted in a record decline in the retail price of chicken meat.

It must be noted here that retail prices of poultry recorded a massive increase over the past week and chicken was retailed at up to Rs. 600 per kg.