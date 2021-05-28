Wasim Akram Advises Pakistanis To Learn From Indians

The legendary fast bowler, Wasim Akram, believes that Pakistan cricket fans and players should learn to respect the coaches and the team management from India. Akram said that he has witnessed people abusing the national team coaches on social media, and they lack the basic etiquette to talk about them.

Akram said that he has no desire to coach in the international arena because of time constraints. He said that it would be impossible for him to be with the team for almost a whole year as he wants to spend time with his family. He said that he loves to coach a franchise T20 team because it has less workload as compared to an international team. Akram also said that the pressure of coaching an international team is much higher.

The 54-year old also said that he could not stand when people misbehave with him. Hence he has never thought of coaching for Pakistan. He was highly critical of the players and the fans misbehaving with the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis, on social media.

Former left-arm pacer said that he has never seen people from India ridiculing their coach, Ravi Shastri, or the Indian team management. He advised the Pakistani fans to learn from their neighboring country.

Akram added that although the coach has a significant role to play in the development of the team, at the end of the day, it is the responsibility of the players to go in the field and perform. Therefore, the entire blame cannot be shifted on the shoulders of coaches.

Akram is currently serving as the president and bowling coach of the PSL franchise, Karachi Kings. PSL 6 is set to resume in the first week of June, and Akram will be on the sidelines hoping to help his team defend the title.