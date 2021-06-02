ESPL Partners with REDtone Digital Services to Bring International eSports to Pakistan

eSports firm ESPL has partnered with REDtone Digital Services (RDS) to bring electronic gaming to Pakistan. By focusing on grassroots tournaments, they will be bringing in massive gaming titles like PUBG Mobile, Valorant, Mobile Legends, etc., officially to the Pakistani audiences.

Under the partnership, both ESPL and RDS are working on organizing a series of esports tournaments across key cities in Pakistan throughout the year. The platform will also host multiple international (region-wide) tournaments throughout each month. Players from Pakistan will be able to enter these first-come, first-serve tournaments and play against international contenders and win cash prizes.

Speaking about the partnership, Mahnoor Nadeem, CEO, REDtone Digital Services said, “Bringing competitive esports tournaments to Pakistan is a strategic move that will not only see our youth experiencing platforms and environments used elsewhere in the world but will also provide them an opportunity to network and compete globally from their homes.”

“Our partnership with REDtone Digital Services is an exciting step forward in our efforts to expand ESPL’s existing network across the world. Pakistan is a country with great potential and global champions,” said Michael Broda, CEO, and Co-founder of ESPL. “With RDS as our partner, their expertise in Pakistan will allow ESPL to effectively connect gamers in Pakistan to our global eSports network.”

To facilitate the promotion and growth of eSports in Pakistan, ESPL and RDS have launched espl.gg/pakistan where tournaments from multiple popular game titles will be hosted.

These tournaments will help local esports to flourish and give local players a chance to win cash prizes and compete in international tournaments in the near future. Gamers can head over to the Esports Players League Pakistan website at espl.gg/pakistan now to register and be notified of upcoming tournaments.