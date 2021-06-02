FBR Creates A New Post for Customs Related Matters in KP

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has created a new post for the ‘Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakthunkhawa’, effective from 1 June 2021, to deal with the customs-related matters of Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Wednesday, the Chief Collector of Customs (North) will now deal with the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad, and the Collectorate of Customs, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Chief Collector of Customs KP will have the power and jurisdiction to deal with the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Peshawar, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Peshawar, and the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Dera Ismail Khan.

ALSO READ

FPCCI Organizes Webinar Session on PSW in Collaboration with FBR

Earlier, the Chief Collector of Customs (North) had had jurisdiction over the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad, the Collectorate of Customs, Gilgit-Baltistan, the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement Peshawar, and the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Peshawar.

Now the total positions of the Chief Collectors of Customs stood at seven including the Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Custom House, Karachi; the Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement (South), Custom House, Karachi; the Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Custom House, Quetta; the Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (Central), Custom House, Lahore; the Chief Collector of Customs Enforcement (Central), Custom House, Lahore; the Chief Collector of Customs (North), Custom (iii) House, Islamabad, and the Chief Collector of Customs Khyber (H) Pakhtunkhwa, Custom House, Peshawar.

ALSO READ

Pakistan and Tajikistan Sign Agreements in Diverse Areas

The newly-created Collector and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Dera Ismail Khan will deal with anti-smuggling and preventive operations, including the field units such as Mobile Squad/check posts located within the Civil Divisions of Dera Ismail Khan, Bamni, and Kohat; and all the matters of customs, including imports and exports at D.I. Khan and Bannu airports; postal appraisement at the GPO, D.I Khan; the Investigation & Prosecution Branch; the auction and destruction of goods; all the matters related to the warehouses that are owned and operated by airlines, and the state warehouses within these Civil Divisions.

Now, the total number of positions of Chief Collectors (Customs) and Collector of Customs across the country is 29.

The warehousing of goods will be in the areas within the territorial limits mentioned against the Collectorates, which have been notified as ‘warehousing stations’ under Section 11 of the Customs Act, 1969, the FBR added.