FPCCI Organizes Webinar Session on PSW in Collaboration with FBR

The Federation of the Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) organized a webinar on the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) program at their countrywide offices on 1 June 2021.

The PSW program is a major reform initiative led by Pakistan Customs that aims to transform the management of imports, exports, transit trade, and related logistics.

The program includes the re-engineering of the processes and automation of dozens of regulatory agencies to reduce regulatory compliance costs and complications.

The webinar was part of the PSW’s outreach plan to create awareness among stakeholders before the launch of its first module related to subscription in June 2021. Under this module, traders and users will be able to avail themselves of the electronic subscriptions and registration facility without having to visit a government department.

This will be followed by other six major releases by the PSW in the current year to facilitate cross-border trade and to enhance government controls while integrating other government agencies.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has promulgated the Pakistan Single Window Act, 2021 to ensure the smooth operations of the PSW.

The PSW implementation team attended the webinar and explained the salient features of the new system to familiarize the participants with this system.

The FPCCI President, Mian Nasir Magoon, and the other participants praised the efforts of Pakistan Customs in facilitating trade.