GSMA Innovation Fund Grants Rs. 146 Million to 3 Startups

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is taking important steps for encouraging skilled entrepreneurs.

In this connection, GSMA Innovation Fund for Mobile Internet Adoption and Digital Inclusion has announced 3 startups (out of 597 start-up applications received from 44 countries) from Pakistan as winners for the total grant of Approx. GBP 668,000 (Rs. 146 million). The winner startups include Vceela, Knowledge Platform, and Orenda Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq distributed certificates among the winners at a prestigious ceremony here on Wednesday. Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput, Member International Coordination Ajmal Awan, senior officials from MoITT and GSMA were also present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq said that the Ministry IT & Telecom is fully committed to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and said that revolutionary changes in the field of telecommunication in Pakistan are now being recognized all over the world.

He said the reforms in the telecommunication sector in Pakistan and the facilities provided to mobile operators have paved the way for investment in mobile networking in Pakistan.

Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq further said that for the first time in the tenure of the present government that from the preparation of the Right of Way Policy to its approval and implementation was made which could not be done in the last 24 years.

Syed Amin Ul Haque further said that steps are also being taken to provide 3G and 4G services across the country.

He said that the Corona pandemic has changed the economic and social map of the world and now the priorities have changed in many areas but information technology and telecommunication is a sector whose formula has not changed and its use and the trend has increased tremendously.

He said that today is the age of information technology and our youth will have to harmonize with modern technology.

The IT Minister said that it is a matter of pride for us that not only national but also international organizations are acknowledging the projects of the MoITT. The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Pakistan among the best countries in terms of the affordability of ICT services. Pakistan is ranked 4th in the Global Freelance industry, providing excellent technical resources in various technology fields. “ITU has announced Pakistan’s National Incubation Centers ‘Ignite’ as one of the champion of projects of its environment category at World Summit on the Information Society Prizes 2021”, he added.

Addressing the occasion virtually Mr. Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA said that Digital technologies are set to transform the way people live and work in Pakistan. As we saw in the GSMA 2020 Digital Societies Report, which tracks the progress of 11 focus countries in Asia Pacific, Pakistan is advancing its societal, economic and digital ambition, as outlined in Digital Pakistan Vision. Indeed, our report’s digital society index tracked Pakistan in achieving one of the highest increases in its overall score.

He said that by 2023, the economic contribution of the mobile industry in Pakistan is expected to reach $24 billion, accounting for 6.6 percent of GDP.In an effort to stimulate this growth, Pakistan has recently moved forward with significant mobile services tax reforms