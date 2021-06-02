Matric and Intermediate Exam Duration Will be Reduced in Sindh

School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) Sindh has changed the duration and pattern of matric and intermediate exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification issued by SELD, the durations of 3-hour and 2-hour exams have been reduced to 2 hours and 1.5 hours respectively.

The pattern has been changed in a way that Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will account for 50% of the total marks of the paper. The MCQs will include 30% CRQs and 20% ERQs.

Earlier today, Education Minister Sindh, Saeed Ghani, confirmed that on-campus annual examinations of matric and intermediate students will be organized in July.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has recommended the federal and other provincial governments to consider taking exams of only elective subjects of matriculation and intermediate students.

The recommendation will come under discussion at the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that will be held later today.