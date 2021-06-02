Pakistan’s Exports Drop Below $2 Billion Despite Annual Increase

According to the figures released by the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan’s exports from July 2020 to May 2021 had increased by 14 percent to $22.563 billion, up from $19.801 billion recorded in the 11 months of the previous fiscal year.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, tweeted on Wednesday that this increase of $2.762 billion is due to the efforts of Pakistan’s exporters who had maintained “the momentum of exports during a year marred by contraction and uncertainty in our major markets”.

MOC is pleased to share that according to provisional figures, our exports during Jul-May 2021 increased by 14% to USD 22.563 billion as compared to USD 19.801 billion in Jul-May 2020. This is an increase of USD 2.762 billion and the credit goes to our exporters for maintaining — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) June 2, 2021

On a monthly comparison, the exports had increased by 18.7 percent in May 2021 to $1.657 billion, as compared to $1.396 billion recorded in May 2020, the adviser wrote.

He said, “The dip in exports to below [the Rs.] 2 billion mark is because of extended Eid holidays, which was done to curtail the spread of COVID-19 during Eid time”.