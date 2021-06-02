Realme GT 5G Global Version Leaked [Images]

Earlier this year, Realme launched its flagship killer, the Realme GT 5G in China. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the same device globally. In a recent announcement, Realme confirmed that the phone will break covers in Europe in June.

Now, ahead of the handset’s official release outside mainland China, some renders were leaked online.

This version of the smartphone has the exact same set of specs as the Chinese model. The only difference is that the European version has CE (Conformité Européenne) marking as well as a WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment recycling) label, and the manufacturer’s address on its back. So, the phone does not have a clean rear finish.

The Realme GT 5G global variant is expected to be priced competitively in Europe. The price will be close to the Chinese retail price. It will most likely cost around €400 and €450 for the 8GB + 128GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants respectively.

The phone will be available in Blue (glass back) and Yellow (vegan leather) color options. In China, the phone was also launched with 512 GB onboard storage. However, that will most likely be skipped in the global version.

