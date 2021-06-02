Samsung Has Started Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 3: Leak

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to break covers in July this year. The latest news, courtesy of leakster Roland Quandt, suggests that Samsung has allegedly begun mass production of its Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Quandt claims that the company has procured all key components for its latest foldable flagship. Hence, there is a high chance that the launch event might happen in July.

In addition to this, the new leak reveals that Samsung is taking precautions with the new Z Fold and will produce a limited number of units initially. As far as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is concerned, its production has not started yet but the company has procured the required parts. Both phones will most likely break covers together in July. However, we don’t have any official confirmation as of now.

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will most likely debut with a 7.55-inch LTPO AMOLED main screen featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. It will sport an under-display camera with a 16MP Sony IMX 471 sensor hidden beneath the main screen. The smaller outward display will also bring a 10MP selfie cam while the rear camera setup is expected to be the same as last year’s model with 12MP wide, ultrawide, and telephoto sensors.

