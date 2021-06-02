Standard Chartered Officially Enters the Crypto Market With Its Own Platform

Standard Chartered’s premier venture capital arm, SC Ventures, has teamed up with Chinese investment firm, BC Technology, for a new digital asset trading platform tailored to the institutional market, reports Decrypt.

As per the report, the new platform will essentially target investors stationed across the United Kingdom and other European countries, allowing them to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, and a few other cryptocurrencies from lower market caps.

Alex Manson, who heads SC Ventures, told Reuters, “We have a strong conviction that digital assets are here to stay and will be adopted by the institutional market as a highly relevant asset class”.

In principle, Standard Chartered’s new crypto trading platform boasts five of the biggest Over The Counter (OTC) traders with four exchanges. The platform is aimed at providing brokerage and a state-of-the-art exchange platform for enabling safe adoption and trading amongst the world’s leading crypto investors.

The first test trade is expected to take place as early as July, and will involve the world’s 10 biggest digital exchanges, according to CoinDesk.