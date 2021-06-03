Huawei Launches MatePad Pro 12.6, 10.8 and MatePad 11

At its launch event yesterday, Huawei announced a slew of new devices and software updates. The company has launched the first set of tablets powered by its in-house operating system.

The MatePad Pro 12.6 is a true flagship designed to rival the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S-series and Apple’s iPad Pro. There is a 10.8-inch version that runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset and an 11-inch tablet that is a more affordable offering powered by last year’s Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Design and Display

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 and 10.8 have an identical design. They come with thin bezels on all four sides with the front camera housed on the side bezel. At the back, there is a rectangular camera bump with a triple sensor camera setup.

The MatePad Pro 12.6 comes with a 12.6-inch OLED display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The 10.8 has an IPS LCD with the same resolution but a bumped-up 120Hz refresh rate.

The MatePad 11 looks like the Pro models from the front. However, at the back, it has a pill-shaped camera aisle and is built around a 10.95-inch LCD panel with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The panels support HDR 10 content playback and cover the entire DCI-P3 color gamut.

Interface

The new OS comes with a minimalistic interface that is not just a cluster of apps. It provides a desktop-like experience with a separate dock, widgets, and a control panel. Huawei has focused on reachability with its new OS. All the in-app functions have been shifted to the bars on the side.

The tablets also come with enhanced mouse support throughout the OS with live app previews further reinforcing the desktop-like experience. Moreover, multi-screen collaboration has also made a return, it allows the users to mirror their phone’s display on the MatePad to drag and drop files, answer calls or type messages.

However, the new mirror mode comes with added functionality that includes allowing you to link the tablet to compatible Windows-powered Huawei laptops. Users will be able to use the tablet as a standalone drawing device in apps like Photoshop or even use the MatePad Pro’s display as a secondary monitor to spread their workflow.

Internals and storage

The larger 12.6-inch model is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9000E chipset while the smaller 10.8-inch gets a Snapdragon 870. In terms of storage, both models get 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Both models support Huawei’s new M-Pencil stylus and smart magnetic keyboard. They also come with eight speakers tuned by Harman/Kardon and four microphones for voice pick-up at up to 5-meter distances.

The 11-inch table, on the other hand, comes with Snapdragon 865 at the helm topped with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. It features a quad-speaker setup with the same Harman/Kardon sound tuning alongside four microphones.

Cameras

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 comes with a triple sensor camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera, and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera. The selfie camera is an 8 MP shooter.

The 11-inch MatePad and the 10.8-inch MatePad Pro, on the other hand, feature a single 13 MP shooter on the back and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

Battery and Pricing

The MatePad Pro 12.8-inch comes with a 10,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging, 27W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless. The 10.8-inch version and the 11-inch tablet get a 7,250 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Availability details are still under wraps. The 12.8-inch variant will cost €799 in Europe while the 11-inch tablet will cost €399. Pricing details for MatePad Pro 10.8 have not been disclosed yet.

Specifications