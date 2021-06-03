Sindh Govt Will Not Pay Salaries to Employees That Don’t Get Vaccinated

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has directed the provincial finance department not to disburse monthly salaries of Sindh government employees who refuse to receive the Coronavirus vaccine from now onwards.

According to details, CM Sindh has launched the “no vaccination, no salary” initiative to encourage the employees of the provincial government to vaccinate themselves against Coronavirus.

Under the “no vaccination, no salary” strategy, CM Sindh has ordered the finance department to start withholding the salaries of employees who are refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 disease.

The provincial finance department will not release the salaries of unvaccinated employees until they get vaccinated against Coronavirus and furnish the proof of vaccination to their respective departments and divisions.

Besides, CM Sindh has also declared COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all citizens of the province.

CM Sindh has ordered the provincial health department to vaccinate 60,000 people daily in all tehsils of the province while 90 leading private hospitals all over the province have been directed to vaccinate 10,000 people daily.