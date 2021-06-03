Students Want Pakistan to Learn from India Regarding Exams

Pakistani students are voicing their concerns about in-person examinations and on-campus classes via protests and online campaigns on social media.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, announced on Wednesday that all the board examinations will be conducted in person across Pakistan.

The schedule for the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations 2021 had been announced earlier by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen.

However, students are running a Twitter trend with the hashtags #cancelboardexams2021 and #Shafqatmahmood. They have taken to tweeting their views about how the pressure of sitting examinations during the pandemic is depressing and mentally traumatizing for them. Students are sharing the example of India as to how they have canceled exams amid the pandemic.

Students are in depression shafqat mahmood try to undersrand our mental and physical health if cancelation of exam is not possible kindly reduce syllabus and delay exams #cancelcbse12thboardexams2021 #ShafqatMahmood #cancelboardexams2021 #cancelExamsSaveStudents — Alishba🇪🇸🇵🇰 (@Alishba_MaLiK_) June 2, 2021

They are questioning how they can be expected to sit for physically conducted examinations when they have not taken any physical classes.

How can we give physical exams even we have not taken physical classes! First take physical classes then conduct physical exams! Other wise #NoPhysicalExams pic.twitter.com/sNOb4kAisP — Muhammad Hammad (@Muhamma90389833) June 2, 2021

Another student pointed out that if the Indian government could cancel examinations, why could Pakistan not do the same?