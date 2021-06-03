Top 5 Locations to Buy a Residential Plot in Multan

By Laila Waqar

Multan is one of Punjab’s developed cities. It is considered the sixth-largest city of Pakistan, serving as a home to several industries, with all the facilities required for a modern-day developed city.

It is an excellent choice for people looking to invest in property.

Graana.com brings you the top 5 residential areas of Multan where people can buy a residential plot.

DHA Phase 1

DHA Multan is one of the hottest investments available for investors throughout Pakistan. Investors from other cities are also yearning to invest in DHA Multan. It is the first DHA in the highly populated city of Multan, which also happens to be the economic centre of Southern Punjab.

The current estimates show the prices of residential plots in DHA Phase 1, Multan. They are given below:

The price range for a 5 Marla residential plot is between Rs 19 lacs to Rs 25 lacs.

The price range for a 10 Marla residential plot is Rs 40 lacs to Rs 50 lacs.

The price range for a 1 Kanal residential plot is Rs 50 lacs to Rs 1.30 crores.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Establishment of Education City to cater to the academic demand at every level y

Beautiful mosques, including a Grand mosque named Jamia Masjid, Baber Mosque

Citi Housing Phase 1

Citi Housing Phase 1 is one of the top locations to buy a property in Multan. Phase 1, Citi Housing, is complete, and now the residential plots are available for people to buy or sell. An installment option is also available.

The property prices for residential plots are given below:

For a 5-Marla plot, the price range for a residential plot is between Rs 28 lacs to Rs 30 lacs.

For a 10-Marla plot, the price range varies between Rs 47 lacs to Rs 53 lacs.

For a 1 Kanal plot, the price range for a residential plot is between Rs 95 lacs to Rs 1 crore.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to educational institutes like Quaid E Azam Public High School, The Educators

Nearby mosques like Masjid Al Rahman, and Masjid Askari Colony

Citi Housing Phase 2

Citi Housing Phase 2 has all the amenities required to live a life of luxury. The society also emphasizes sustainable living and urges its residents to be mindful of the environment and not waste food, water, electricity, etc.

As per the given data, the residential plots in Citi Housing are in the price range:

5 Marla residential plots in Citi Housing Phase 2 cost Rs 25.5 lacs to Rs 30 lacs.

10 Marla residential plots in Citi Housing Phase 2 cost Rs 45.5 lacs to Rs 50 lacs.

1 Kanal residential plot in Citi Housing Phase 2 cost Rs 85.5 lacs to Rs 90 lacs.

Key features of the society include:

Availability of all the essential utilities like gas, electricity, and water

Proximity to educational institutes like The Beaconhouse School System

Nearby mosques like Masjid Madni and Faizan Attar Masjid

Fatima Jinnah Town

Fatima Jinnah Town is situated on the southern end of Vehari Road and was developed by Multan Development Authority (MDA) in 2006. It is considered one of the safe and secure investments in Multan with several attractions like hospitals, educational institutes, banks, etc.

The prices for residential plots in Fatima Jinnah Town are given below:

The price range for a 5 Marla residential plot is between Rs 22 lacs to Rs 32 lacs.

The price range for a ten marla residential plot is Rs 35 lacs to Rs 55 lacs.

The price range for a 1 Kanal residential plot varies between Rs 70 lacs to Rs 1.2 crores.

Key features of the society include:

Proximity to several hospitals and clinics like Fatima Jinnah Town Hospital,

Proximity to educational institutes like The Educators School, Bloomfield Hall School

Nearby mosques like Khizra Mosque and Alhaq Masjid

PGSHF

Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) covers 233 Kanals and comprises more than ten commercial buildings. The road network is extensively planned, and all basic amenities are available to ease the people. The nearby neighborhoods include China Town, WAPDA Town Phase 3 and Farrukh Town, etc.

The property prices for residential plots in PGSHF are mentioned below:

For a 5-Marla plot, the average price for a residential plot is Rs 16 lacs to Rs 21 lacs.

For a 10 Marla plot, the price range is Rs 30 lacs to Rs 38 lacs.

For a 1 Kanal plot, the average price for a residential plot is between Rs 58 lacs to Rs 68 lacs.

Key features of the society include:

Proximity to several hospitals like Bakhtawar Amin Memorial Hospital Multan

Proximity to educational institutes like The City School Multan Campus

Nearby mosques like Ibrahim Masjid