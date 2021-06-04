These 35 Honor Devices Will Get the New Harmony OS

Earlier this month, Huawei announced the HarmonyOS 2.0 for its handsets and released a list of 100 Huawei devices that will receive the update by November this year. The company has now announced that the new OS will also be available for Honor devices launched before the shift of management.
The Honor devices that will receive the upgrade by the end of this year include:
- Honor 30
- Honor 30 Pro
- Honor 30 Pro+
- Honor 30S
- Honor V30
- Honor V30 Pro
- Honor V20
- Honor V20 Moschino Edition
- Honor Magic 2
- Honor 20
- Honor 20 Pro
- Honor X10
- Honor X10 Max
- Honor Tablet 6
- Honor Tablet X6
- Honor Play 4 Pro
- Honor 30 Youth Edition
- Honor Play 4
The devices that will be updated to HarmonyOS 2.0 in the start of next year are:
- Honor V10
- Honor 10
- Honor Play
- Honor 20S
- Honor Play4T Pro
- Honor 9X
- Honor 9X Pro
- Honor 8X
- Honor 10 Youth Edition
- Honor 20i
- Honor 20 Youth Edition
- Honor 9
- Honor V9
- Honor Play 3
- Honor Note 10
- Honor Tablet 5 8-inch
- Honor Tablet 5 10.1-inch
For those who don’t know, HarmonyOS is Huawei’s own simplified OS that offers a seamless connected experience for its consumer electronic products including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, fitness, cars, and other IoT and smart home products.
