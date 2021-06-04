These 35 Honor Devices Will Get the New Harmony OS

Earlier this month, Huawei announced the HarmonyOS 2.0 for its handsets and released a list of 100 Huawei devices that will receive the update by November this year. The company has now announced that the new OS will also be available for Honor devices launched before the shift of management.

The Honor devices that will receive the upgrade by the end of this year include:

Honor 30

Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30 Pro+

Honor 30S

Honor V30

Honor V30 Pro

Honor V20

Honor V20 Moschino Edition

Honor Magic 2

Honor 20

Honor 20 Pro

Honor X10

Honor X10 Max

Honor Tablet 6

Honor Tablet X6

Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor 30 Youth Edition

Honor Play 4

The devices that will be updated to HarmonyOS 2.0 in the start of next year are:

Honor V10

Honor 10

Honor Play

Honor 20S

Honor Play4T Pro

Honor 9X

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 8X

Honor 10 Youth Edition

Honor 20i

Honor 20 Youth Edition

Honor 9

Honor V9

Honor Play 3

Honor Note 10

Honor Tablet 5 8-inch

Honor Tablet 5 10.1-inch

For those who don’t know, HarmonyOS is Huawei’s own simplified OS that offers a seamless connected experience for its consumer electronic products including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, fitness, cars, and other IoT and smart home products.

