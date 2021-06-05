Finance Minister Discusses Kamyab Jawan Program With Banks

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, chaired a meeting at the Finance Division to discuss and develop the institutional framework of funding for the Kamyab Jawan Programme. SAPM on Youth Affairs, Mr. Usman Dar, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation, Presidents of National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab and Habib Bank Limited, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority, and Chairman HBL attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister considered the proposals prepared by SBP, Bank of Punjab, and Akhuwat Foundation. The proposals have been developed to facilitate the provision of subsidized loans for agriculture, low-cost housing, and small businesses to generate employment and promote growth. The role of micro-finance institutions commercial banks and rural support programs were discussed and highlighted as partner institutions to achieve the objectives of the program. There was also a discussion on removing the age limit for loan eligibility so that all segments of the society could benefit from the Kamyab Jawan Programme. The Finance Minister said that he wanted the program to be finalized in a manner so as to cover all the targeted beneficiaries.

In the end, the Finance Minister directed all concerned to prepare the final proposal so that budgetary allocations could be made accordingly.