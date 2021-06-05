Pakistan-Made Viper P40 Laptop is Here To Compete With Other Intel 10th Gen Notebooks

Viper Technology, an emerging name in Pakistan’s PC business, has launched the much-awaited Viper P40 Notebook, a locally manufactured computer with a feature-fit spec-sheet and a striking price-tag for all who care.

The Viper P40 lineup features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, a big 5,000mAh battery for enhanced productivity, and a design that matches the 2021 aesthetic.

Build And Display

Starting off with the design, the Viper P40 laptop has a moderate 24mm chassis with a lightweight body, weighing 1.7kg, giving it a rugged feel since the finishing is all matte and rough.

Open the lid, there’s a 14″ HD (1920 x 1080) LCD display that covers a good portion of the sRGB color gamut, giving you an almost full color-accurate experience. The hinges feel slightly loose and the body creeks when pressed hard, but the laptop comes with MIL certification ensuring durability even in tough conditions.

On the forehead, there’s a 2MP webcam that has a grainy color tone if you’re in video mode.

Below the display, you get a mechanical keyboard with 2mm of key travel, but there’s no RGB lighting. The keyboard might not work too well with typists, but it ensures good productivity if you’re an office accountant or a project manager filing reports. The keyboard is coupled with a sizeable touchpad with Microsoft’s precision drivers which also supports multiple gestures for navigating through your daily workload.

Internals

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 10th Generation Core™ i3-1005G1 Processor (up to 3.4GHz) coupled with 4GB/8GB DDR4 RAM for both laptops. Other than that, there’s no dedicated GPU, which makes things a bit difficult if you’re into gaming.

In terms of storage, there’s a 256GB SSD that seems a bit low but should get the job done as a regular work laptop. It feels like it wasn’t built for performing heavy tasks like playing video games and running simulations, since there’s no GPU in there, but the machine performs pretty much identical to an HP pavilion with normal functions such as watching movies, streaming, and using heavy software. We tried running Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator on the system, and they worked seamlessly.

In ports, there are two USB 3.2 ports and one USB 2.0 that works well with old phones when transferring data.

Battery, Price & Availability

Lastly, the Viper P40 notebook is fueled by a big 5,000mAh battery that offers ~8 hours of battery life on a single charge. We charged the laptop for an hour at best, and it gave a good 3-hour screen-time with moderate usage.

Currently, the Viper P40 retails for PKR 75,000 in Pakistan and comes with a 3-year warranty for local customers on an exclusive basis.