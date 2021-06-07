ECP and Cabinet Members Hold Talks on E-Voting in Next Elections Again

Members of the federal cabinet called on the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier today in Islamabad to discuss the introduction of the e-voting system in the country.

According to details, Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Science and Technology Minister, Shibli Faraz, PM’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, and PM’s Adviser on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar met with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP members.

During the meeting, both parties termed the use of technology in general elections as a positive step and discussed the modalities of introducing the e-voting and i-voting systems in the country.

The federal government has pledged to extend maximum support to ECP in implementing e-voting and i-voting systems in Pakistan.

ECP has also tendered an official apology for sharing a pessimistic report on e-voting and i-voting on its official Facebook page, which was removed after a while.

While speaking with the media after the meeting, Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, said that Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, will provide ECP members with a demonstration of the National Institute of Electronics (NIE)-made e-voting system in the next meeting.

He urged the opposition to extend support to the government in implementing an e-voting system to ensure transparency and an i-voting system to include millions of overseas Pakistanis during the general elections.