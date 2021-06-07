FBR Makes it Compulsory for Customs Officials to Wear A Uniform

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to make it compulsory for the entire workforce (BS-1 to BS-21) of the Pakistan Customs Service to wear a Specified uniform from July 1, 2021.

According to the S.R.0.7.22 (1)12021 issued by the FBR, the purpose of the single uniform is to enhance the esprit de corps, the Federal Board of Revenue is also pleased to specify mandatory wearing of uniform by the officers, officials, and sepoys of Pakistan Customs Service from 1st July, 2021, that there shall be service and office uniform of Charcoal Grey color for all the officers and officers as prescribed from BS Ito BS 21, of Pakistan Customs Service.

The uniform allowance shall be made a permanent part of the salary as per admissible limits determined from time to time by the Federal Board of Revenue and the detailed design, description, and accessories of the uniform shall be given in the Customs General Order (CGO) to be issued, which may be amended from time to time as per the requirements of Pakistan Customs Service.

ALSO READ

FBR Planning to Raid Real-Estate Businesses from Next Week to Ensure Compliance

All ranks of Pakistan Customs Service whether serving in Collectorates or Directorates except FBR Headquarters shall wear the prescribed uniform with specific formation insignia as prescribed in the CGO issued in this regard.

All ranks shall abide by the instructions or guidelines contained in the CGO for manners, etiquettes, appearance and official conduct whilst wearing the uniform, and any breach of the guidelines as mentioned above, respective customs general order (CGO), or guidance notes annexed to the CGO shall be construed as misconduct under Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, and may entail disciplinary proceedings, FBR added.