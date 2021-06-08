Here’s When 2021 PAPS Auto Show Will Take Place

The last couple of PAPS Auto Shows had made headlines as the event provides the attendees, analysts, and the media with a lot of exciting new prospects, making it one of the highly-anticipated highlights of the year.

However, due to the recurring devastation from the pandemic across the country, preventive measures had to be put in place for the event, following which the 2021 PAPS Auto Show had to be postponed.

ALSO READ

Master Changan Motors Finds a Solution to Meet Increasing Demand

The event had been planned for 2 to 5 July 2021 but has been postponed to 10 to 14 November 2021, as revealed on the organization’s official website. The venue will be the Karachi Expo Center, but both the dates and the venue are subject to change.

The event will reportedly feature various popular automakers for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Several parts and accessories manufacturers will also set up their stalls at the event, and a number of new Chinese automakers are expected to make an appearance.

ALSO READ

All DFSK Glory 580 Models Get A Huge Price Hike

Recently, a decline in the reported COVID-19 cases has been observed across Pakistan due to the cooperation of the public and the measures enforced by the government. Free vaccination of people aged 19 and above has also begun across the country.

In light of the current measures and circumstances, the prospects of the 2021 PAPS Auto Show seem to be promising.