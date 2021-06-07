Master Changan Motors Finds a Solution to Meet Increasing Demand

A recent update by carspiritpk.com has revealed that Master Changan Motors has decided to begin double-shift operations in the assembly plant to meet the growing demand for its vehicles in the market.

The company has decided to begin the second shift to cater to the demands of the customers who have Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs). It is reportedly making active efforts to partner with banks in an effective application of the government’s RDA program.

ALSO READ

Here’s the Expected Price of New 6th-Gen Honda City

The RDA program has been introduced on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is intended to aid non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) in buying new cars at low prices, which will, in turn, increase the influx of foreign remittances while promoting the sales of locally assembled cars.

It is being speculated that the RDAs are likely to increase the demands for the vehicles, which is why Master Changan Motors is pre-equipping itself to cope with the situation.

While speaking on the development, the CEO of Master Changan Motors remarked,

We are making technologically advanced vehicles accessible to every Pakistani customer – not just the rich. By increasing our production capability, we intend to make the customer win and ensure delivery as early as possible.

ALSO READ

Video of a Range Rover Crushing Police Officer Before Catching Fire Goes Viral

Reportedly, the double-shift operations have allowed the capacity of the plant to increase from 30,000 units to 50,000 units annually. Also, the double-shift schedule has resulted in the creation of 1000 new jobs in the company.