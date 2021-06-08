KP Orders Citizens to Get Nadra Records Corrected to Avail Sehat Cards

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has asked its citizens to correct their records with the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) before June 30 to get access to the government’s Sehat Card Plus program.

A statement issued by the health officer of Besham, a town in Shangla, said that those citizens who have not received Sehat Card due to technical issues should get their records corrected by NADRA before June 30.

“Get your family records corrected or registered with NADRA today before June 30, 2021, as updated records will be added to Sehat Card Plus in July. Citizens who do not have their records entered or corrected by NADRA by June 30 will have to wait until January 2022 for the records to be updated.”

