KP Orders Citizens to Get Nadra Records Corrected to Avail Sehat Cards

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has asked its citizens to correct their records with the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) before June 30 to get access to the government’s Sehat Card Plus program.
A statement issued by the health officer of Besham, a town in Shangla, said that those citizens who have not received Sehat Card due to technical issues should get their records corrected by NADRA before June 30.
“Get your family records corrected or registered with NADRA today before June 30, 2021, as updated records will be added to Sehat Card Plus in July. Citizens who do not have their records entered or corrected by NADRA by June 30 will have to wait until January 2022 for the records to be updated.”
Citizens who have not yet received the health card should get if they have:
- Husband’s registration as head of the family in NADRA record.
- The wife’s record is registered with the father and has not been registered with the husband yet.
- The husband has passed away, but the widow’s record has not been corrected as the head of the family.
- Married sons are listed as unmarried persons in the father’s family, and their record as head of the family is not registered separately.
- Children’s Form-B has not been created.
- Identity cards of family members above 18 years of age have not been made.
- The permanent address on the ID card is not of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.